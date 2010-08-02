Telegent Systems' analog mobile TV receiver wins International Stevie Award

Telegent Systems’ analog mobile TV receiver, the TLG1121, won the International Stevie Award for best new product or service of the year in telecommunications at the seventh annual International Business Awards. The TLG1121 is a single-chip analog mobile TV receiver based on 65nm CMOS process technology, delivering worldwide support for free-to-air analog TV and FM broadcast reception on mobile devices. By reducing the package size by 25 percent (compared to the previous-generation product) while consuming 25 percent less power from the battery, the TLG1121 enables smaller handset designs and longer continuous viewing time.

The International Business Awards is a global program honoring great performances in business. Recipients of International Stevie Award trophies were selected from more than 1700 entries received from organizations and individuals in more than 40 countries. The awards will be presented to winners at a gala dinner on Sept. 27 in Istanbul.