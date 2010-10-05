Sky Sports adds upgraded EVS servers, software to OB vehicles

Sky Sports has upgraded its EVS XT[2] servers and MulticamLSM software to incorporate HD, 3-D and additional production tools, such as Epsio, EVS' new graphics overlay solution, for its OB operations.

To enhance its live productions, Sky Sports installed upgraded EVS servers and associated software for multicamera ingest and live slow-motion replays in Telegenic and NEP Visions OB units.

Sky has also equipped the OB units with Epsio, EVS' new software application, which operates with the LSM remote controllers, allowing operators to insert virtual offside lines quickly into their instant replays and add other graphics in real time.