Shotoku Robotic Cams Take Center Stage at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Shotoku USA is set to launch a new wave technical and operational developments for its robotic control system, including a new IP interface, updates to its TR-XT control system and new pan/tilt head options.

One of the products on display will be the SmartPed fully robotic pedestal. The unit features what Shotoku calls Absolute Navigation that now has two additional options depending on the environment—AN-I and AN-S. AN-I is an IP interface within SmartPed that allows it to interface to existing external optical tracking systems using absolute tracking information to reference and adjust the pedestal’s own internal navigation systems. AN-S, meanwhile, is a fully integrated option, including the optical tracking system for situations without already installed optical tracking.

Shotoku has developed a number of enhancements to its TR-XT control system that will be shown during the show. The new LiveView option uses a secondary IP video camera to provide a wide-angle scene view for each camera and allows operators to command heads to new positions by touching one of these views. The Studio Zones feature defines areas within a studio that cameras may or may not travel to avoid potential collisions. There are also enhanced automation interfaces that enable full camera adjustments on-the-fly from external systems, including face-recognition and tracking systems.

Other products from Shotoku that will get some attention at the NAB Show include the TG-18i, the latest version of the company’s TG-18 studio pan/tilt head that is fully integrated with high payload and simple connectivity. Another pan/tilt head is the TG-27/MicroPDU, which can be used for legislature or conference system in conjunction with Shotoku’s TR-S control panel. There will also be the TI-12 elevator unit, with height drive, that can be used with virtually any studio pedestal, according to Shotoku.

Shotoku USA will be located at booth C9108 during the 2020 NAB Show, which runs from April 18-22 in Las Vegas.