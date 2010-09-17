Sencore unveils IP video encoding compliance testing

At IBC2010, Sencore expanded the features and functionality of its CMA 1820 compressed media analyzer to make its suitable for encoding compliance testing of video content for both broadcast and Internet streaming. Among the new functionality is the ability to perform in-depth analysis of video encoding in all leading formats — including H.264, MPEG-2 and VC-1 in container files such as Transport Stream, 3GP, ASF, Flash, MP4, Smooth Streaming and QuickTime. This eliminates the need for visual inspection or additional compliance testing from a different source.

The CMA 1820 is a single software package for compliance testing of both broadcast and Internet video content. By offering a total solution in one place, it saves operators the expense and complexity of deploying individual devices for each format encoded.

Running on any laptop or PC, Sencore’s CMA 1820 decodes pictures from video elementary streams (ES) and displays the information using picture overlays and data boxes, giving key information on coding parameters including slice and macroblock level data. The syntax view provides values and descriptions of all syntax elements down to the header level. The analyzer also includes a dynamic buffer analysis for H.264 that tests the compliance of the bit stream.

Sencore offers multiple versions of the software to support whatever formats users require. The CMA 1820 will be available in October, and its new capabilities will be included in the basic license.