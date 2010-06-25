SABC manages World Cup with Pilat Media IBMS

South African Broadcasting (SABC) is managing comprehensive coverage of the 2010 World Cup with Pilat Media’s Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS).

SABC laid the IT groundwork for its World Cup coverage in November 2008 when it began replacing a number of existing disparate systems with an IBMS Content system. The unified, integrated IBMS implementation allows more than 170 SABC staff to plan and schedule SABC's programming across its three TV channels and interface with the media asset management system used by the broadcaster. Channel SABC1 is carrying the majority of the World Cup coverage, with SABC2 and SABC3 providing additional slots where required.

Part of the IBMS family of business management systems and next-generation add-on modules, IBMS Content encompasses content library management, rights-aware multichannel and multilanguage programming, and allows last-minute program change management thanks to its flexible workflow engine and just-in-time media delivery interfaces.