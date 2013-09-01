Ross Video’s Vision 2 and Vision 3

TNDV Television is a Nashville-based mobile production company that primarily focuses on video and audio production for broadcast and entertainment events. It started with one small SD truck and has grown to five mobile production trucks that cross the country on any given week.

We don’t necessarily standardize on specific products, but we do have preferences. Ross Video quickly became our favored choice of production switcher based on its price-to-feature set ratio. The company has a diverse product line — between its Vision, Carbonite and legacy Synergy switchers — that provides us with interesting options.

We currently have three different Ross switcher models on three different trucks, and they all operate similarly. Staff members who have worked on one truck can easily move to others.

