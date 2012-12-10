Ross Video debuts Carbonite 2

Ross Video has expanded its Carbonite switcher line with the addition of the Carbonite 2. Carbonite 2 is a new 2 MLE control panel based on the Carbonite 2M and 2X, offering 16 source select buttons instead of 24 or 32.

Like the other switchers in the Carbonite range, the Carbonite 2 is available with 16 or 24 multi-definition SDI inputs and nine internally generated sources. It can be configured with the new Carbonite+ and MultiMedia processing engines, and it includes the new ViewControl touchscreen production controller and LiveAssist graphical user interfaces.

When purchased as a Studio System Package with the company's BlackStorm playout server and XPression motion graphics system, it is designed to become a production powerhouse.