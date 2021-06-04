Ross Launches Vision[Ai]ry Ft

OTTAWA—With camera motion systems being widely adopted at major broadcasters, Ross has announced a new facial tracking system that it believes will help redefine camera motion systems.

The new facial tracking system, Vision[Ai]ry Ft, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect, locate and track the position of faces within the video stream directly from the camera.

It also uses facial positions to drive the pan, tilt and zoom axes of the robotic camera system to maintain the desired framing of the face or faces in the image.

This eliminates the need for a camera operator to manually adjust for the position of the subject in the image and offers significant benefits over more traditional methods of camera operation, Ross reported.

These benefits include consistent framing, hands-free camera workflows and consistent high-quality tracking.

The company also noted that Vision[Ai]ry Ft’s AI algorithm can recognize a diverse set of race, gender and age data, and can accurately identify and locate faces as long as at least 50% is visible in the image.

In addition, the user interface provides a live display of the video feed with detected faces and framing target clearly indicated, along with status info, tracking controls and framing template library.

“We’ve been talking about how AI might be used in live production for a few years now, and I’m delighted to see Ross leading the way with Vision[Ai]ry, which represents an innovative and highly creative solution,” said Karen Walker, vice president of camera motion systems at Ross. “Our customers consistently tell us they need to work more efficiently and rationalize their workflows – Vision[Ai]ry Ft meets these challenges head on and holds true to our philosophy of helping drive high impact, high efficiency productions.”

