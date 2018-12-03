Red Digital Cinema Ships DSMC2 Dragon-X Camera

IRVINE, CA—Red Digital Cinema announced Nov. 29 availability of the DSMC2 Dragon-X 5K S35 camera and the early 2019 availability of the DSMC2 Production Module and DSMC2 Production Kit.

The DSMC2 Dragon-X relies on the same Dragon sensor used in many legacy Red cameras with a sensor board used to enhance image processing pipeline (IPP2) in camera. The DSMC2 Dragon-X offers 16.5 stops of dynamic range, 5K resolution up to 96fps in full format and 120fps at 5K 2.4:1. The camera supports 300MB/s data transfer speed and simultaneous recording of Redcode RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR.

The fully configured kit, which is priced at $19,500, includes:

480GB Red Mini-Mag

Canon lens mount

Red DSMC2 Touch LCD 4.7-inch monitor

Red DSMC2 Outrigger Handle

Red V-Lock I/O expander

Two IDX Duo-C98 batteries with VL-2X charger

G-Technology ev Series Red Mini-Mag reader

Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM art lens, and

Nanuk heavy-duty camera case.

By itself the DSMC2 Dragon-X is priced at $14,950.

Both the camera and kit are available on the company’s website or from Red authorized dealers.

The DSMC2 Production Module, priced at $4,750, includes the DSMC2 Production Module, production handle and production top plate. The DSMC Production Kit is priced at $6,500.