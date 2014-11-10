Quantum Announces StorNext Pro Foundation for Smaller Workgroups

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Quantum has extended its StorNext Pro line with the introduction of StorNext Pro Foundation, a low-cost, integrated shared storage system designed specifically for smaller workgroups. Built on StorNext 5 collaboration and workflow software, StorNext Pro Foundation targets a new audience of media professionals in post and broadcast as well as those managing corporate and government video.



StorNext Pro Foundation provides full Xsan compatibility, enabling smaller workgroups, such as ad agencies—corporate video production departments and houses of worship that create significant amounts of video—to refresh or upgrade their Xsan storage environments. Current StorNext users can also leverage StorNext Pro Foundation to add smaller workgroups for graphics, rendering and EFX.



StorNext Pro Foundation comes in either 48 or 96 TB configurations, which respectively support five and seven simultaneous Xsan/Windows/Linux SAN clients, including two Windows/Linux SAN clients as core system components. Either configuration can support up to four file systems (volumes) comprising 100 million files. The 48 TB configuration is upgradable to 96 TB. Customers have the option of purchasing a StorNext AEL500 tape archive with either the 48TB or the 96TB configuration. StorNext Pro Foundation includes one year of Quantum support with 30-minute phone response.



StorNext Pro Foundation is immediately available through select resellers.



