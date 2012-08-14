PlayBox to Show New CiAB Advances at IBC

LONDON– PlayBox Technology will launch new products and present the latest developments of its established Channel-in-a-Box technology at IBC2012, Sept. 7-11 in Amsterdam.

PlayBox’s new Multi Playout Manager (MPM) is a fully assignable monitoring and control system with rights management for multiple PlayBox AirBox playout channels from one or more internet-connected PCs. Running in a web browser, MPM is a networked workflow solution that enables multichannel playout centers to monitor and control all channels’ schedules, programs, media files and more, and to make live changes to the output if required. It can assign full or partial rights for any of the TV channels to one or more people to remotely monitor and control the channels from any PC, tablet or smartphone.

MPM is the first of a new series of planned browser-based products from PlayBox which will extend to ingest control, quality control management, advanced program scheduling and advanced content management. These solutions offer ways to build new low-cost geographically independent workflows for playout to anywhere, from anywhere.

“Our plug-and-play file-based playout systems are now well established as low priced alternatives for traditional MCR and other equipment,” said Don Ash, PlayBox Technology Director, Sales. “Now we are perfectly placed to go further by leveraging the huge opportunities of increasingly powerful IT platforms and infrastructure. The aim is to offer customers scope to do more with our products and services worldwide. The EdgeBox remote playout system sparked a revolution; there is much more to come.”

PlayBox will also discuss how it is expanding its range of services for both its dealers and customers. The new Global Consultancy Team is aimed at larger broadcasters and networks who need to develop systems that, typically, span several locations and have particular workflow and business needs. Initially the Team will provide consulting for needs analysis, workflow, clarifying expectations and developing the right platform to meet the needs. To provide a consistent approach, it will also follow the project through its lifecycle.

“This new team is a part of PlayBox Technology’s evolution as an international company,” says CEO, Vassil Lefterov. “As the market has changed, so have we. Adapting is about more than technology; it means developing the support systems to make sure clients always have the expertise they need, no matter how large or small their operations may be.”

This complements the established 24/7 customer support that can now offer remote monitoring and maintenance. Other available services include installation, commissioning and operational training while the recently formed Broadcast Systems Group supports complex turnkey projects.

PlayBox Technology will be demonstrating all its solutions that include: AirBox, CaptureBox, TitleBox, DataBox, SafeBox, QCBox, SubtitleBox, etc. as well as the fully integrated workflow solutions including: EdgeBox, AdBox, TimeShiftBox, TrafficBox, PlayBox MAM and NewsAir.