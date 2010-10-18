Panasonic Announces 4 3-inch Camcorder Ship Date



Panasonic has announced that their new 4/3-inch sensor camcorder will begin shipping on Dec. 27. Panasonic demoed the AG-AF100 unit earlier this year and bills it as the “first professional micro 4/3-inch camcorder optimized for high-definition video recording.” The new model provides both 720 and 1080 HD production capability and is compatible with SDHC and SDXC recording media.



“The design of the AF100’s best-in-class 4/3-inch sensor affords depth of field and field of view similar to that of 35mm movie cameras in a more affordable camera body,” said Jan Crittenden Livingston, Panasonic Solutions’ product line business manager. “What’s more, Panasonic engineering ingenuity has resolved the aliasing and moiré that has haunted the DSLR shooter. Indeed, the proof of concept of the AF100 was based on what we heard from and saw customers doing: purchasing DSLR cameras because they liked the look of the image, but then agonizing over all of the workarounds required to come out with an acceptable high definition recording.”



The AG-AF100 supports frame rates from 12p to 60p in 60 Hz operation. It’s able to store up to 12 hours of content on two 64 GB SDXC cards in PH mode.



