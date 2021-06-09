LiveU Joins SRT Alliance

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has announced that it has joined the SRT Alliance, the open-source initiative dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low-latency video streaming.

Avi Cohen, COO and co-founder at LiveU, said, “We’re proud to join the SRT Alliance, helping to steer the open source development of the SRT protocol and ensure full interoperability and reliability across public internet video contribution and distribution. It brings together a very significant number of companies, further increasing cross-industry collaboration and future protocol development.”

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, already has more than 500 members. Its mission is to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), the fastest growing open source streaming project. SRT is a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet.

LiveU’s decision to join the alliance is in line with LiveU’s commitment to support open standards and improved reliability of video contribution and distribution across the public internet, the company said.

Working in conjunction with LiveU’s Reliable Transport (LRT), the SRT protocols ensure that video is received at the highest quality and lowest latency possible as part of an end-to-end connected workflow, within and beyond the LiveU ecosystem, LiveU also noted.