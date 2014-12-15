KULX Replaces CiaB With NVerzion NCloud

SALT LAKE CITY—NVerzion announced that KULX, a Spanish-language television station in Salt Lake City, has replaced its channel-in-a-box automation platform with NVerzion’s NCloud system. By providing control over a variety of third-party equipment, including video servers, master control, routing, graphics, and traffic systems, NVerzion’s automation platform streamlines the file-based workflow.



NCloud is a modular-based architecture with no single point of failure. If a failure were to occur, the broadcaster can bypass any piece of equipment that isn’t functioning properly and still get the signal on air.



The NVerzion automation system at KULX is comprised of a range of hardware and software components, including NVerzion’s CloudNine network-based video/audio server and storage box. It provides KULX with all the functionality available in a traditional video server plus the features not found in a standard channel-in-a-box system, NVerzion said.



Utilizing CloudNine, the station can simultaneously record and play out audio and video content from a range of third-party commercial and program delivery systems, as well as update metadata. The platform also supports encoding formats (e.g., MPEG-2, MPEG-4, and AVI), video resolutions (e.g., SD and HD), and standards (e.g., NTSC and PAL) and can be controlled locally or remotely via an intuitive interface, further streamlining operations.



KULX is an NBC Telemundo affiliate that offers programming to the Latino population surrounding Salt Lake City. In addition, KULX operates two subchannels—the Home Shopping Network and LATV, a bilingual music and entertainment network featuring Latino-themed programming for young adults. Currently, the NVerzion NCloud system controls the station’s main NBC Telemundo HD channel. However, the scalable platform will allow control over the HSN signal and LATV without requiring additional workstations.