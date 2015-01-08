KPVI-TV Automates With NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY—NVerzion announced that KPVI-TV, the local NBC-affiliated station in Idaho for Idaho Falls and Pocatello, and owned by Frontier Broadcast, has implemented a new automation system from NVerzion. NVerzion’s Component Level Automation System Solutions—CLASS for short—controls all of the station’s master control and playout operations, including syndicated programming recording, local commercial insertion, the timing of network breaks, and graphics insertion.



“…We have completely eliminated certain manual tasks by deploying a new file-based workflow, increasing our efficiency,” said Danny Fogle, vice president of operations at Frontier Broadcast. “… We are now able to work ahead rather than in the moment.”



KPVI offers a range of NBC network and local programming to residents in East Idaho. The station’s new NVerzion platform includes a variety of automation hardware and software components, including: NControl on-air playlists, NGest professional dubbing and recording software, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase SQL media database manager, NCommand machine status and control, NTime time-driven event scheduling, NConvert manual and automated traffic interface, NCompass dynamic FTP manager, and EMC Ethernet machine control.



KPVI is using NVerzion CLASS to support a variety of third-party equipment, including a Utah Scientific UDS-100 router, Nexio video server, and Harris OSi-Traffic system. In addition, the NVerzion technology automatically manages the processing and playout of file-based content received from FTP servers as well as Pathfire and PitchBlue content delivery systems. A software component that the station finds especially useful is NCompass. Using the FTP manager, KPVI can automatically acquire and segment programs.



CLASS features a modular architecture eliminates single points of failure within KPVI’s file-based workflow. The technology also supports the addition of more, channels, features and future upgrades as its needs evolve.



