ikan announces Elite iPad Teleprompter Kit
Ikan has introduced the Elite iPad Teleprompter Kit, an out-of-the-box system that turns an iPad into a field-ready teleprompter. Based on the company’s Elements camera support system, the Elite iPad Teleprompter Kit is a portable through the glass teleprompter when users need one and a robut 15mm rod-based camera support system when they don’t.
The kit is compatible with any iPad teleprompter software application. It includes ikan’s EV2 Adjustable Camcorder Baseplate, 16in rods, 30/70 prompter glass with frame, and an adjustable iPad mount that’s compatible with the iPad and iPad 2.
