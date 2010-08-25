IDX to show PlayMagic playout server at IBC

IDX will showcase the new range of PlayMagic playout servers and Ambrado HD/SD video image processing codecs at IBC2010.

The PlayMagic MFP-100 is a compact 1RU multiformat playout server featuring solid-state drives that delivers playback of HD-SDI/SD-SDI video with GigE, IEEE 1394 and USB connectivity. The MFP-100 supports MXF, QuickTime, MPEG-2 and DVCPRO HD with removable solid-state drives of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. One or two drives (in optional RAID 1) can be supplemented with external FireWire or NAS drives. One video decoder comes standard with the option of a second decoder or an encoder.

At IDX’s IBC stand, Ambrado will demonstrate new encoders/decoders using both MPEG-2 and H.264. Video contribution and distribution is supported across HD/SD with DVB and IP support. The new SuperRES system creates high-quality image and video reconstruction from low-resolution images and will be demonstrated for the first time during IBC.

See IDX at IBC Stand 11.C21.