IBC: Sony Unveils Prototype 3D Shoulder Camcorder



AMSTERDAM: Sony rolled out several new 3D production and workflows products at IBC this year, including a 3D shoulder camcorder prototype, as well as cameras, monitors and editing tools. The company provided a round-up:



Sony’s first 3D shoulder camcorder prototype

A new addition to Sony’s 3D workflow portfolio--currently just a prototype, this is being designed to offer increased mobility and flexibility for field use and provide high quality 3D content.



MPE-200, Software Upgrade and 2D-3D conversion tools

The MPE-200 was a vital component to the live 3D broadcasts, based on feedback from the World Cup and other trials. Consequently, Sony is offering three upgrades to the software that adds extra automatic alignment capabilities for the configuration and set-up of the cameras.



- Sony MPES-2D3D1 allows 2D to 3D image conversion

- Picture stitching technology allows three co-sited cameras to produce one panoramic image

- Graphic overlay



Sony’s MVS-8000X for 3D images and graphic overlay

Sony is showing the latest editions to the MVS-8000X range of vision mixers which can handle 3D images direct from camera and can be equipped with picture stitching software for panoramic 3D image processing.



Sony’s HFDA-200 optical fiber adapter

Sony’s HDFA-200 optical fiber transmission adapter will allow the transmission of two HD camera’s images over a single SMPTE link to a dedicated 3G CCU.



Sony Vegas 10 editing software

Sony’s latest editing suite which facilitates native 3D ingest and editing.



Sony Professional 3D monitors

...in 24- and 42-inch dimensions.



Sony HXR-MC2000E, an entry-level AVCHD camera

The new camera features Sony’s G-lens and Exmor R CMOS sensor, allowing wide-angle shots of up to 29.8mm.



Sony PMW-500 2/3-inch XDCAM shouldercam

Sony is rolling out its first 2/3-inch XDCAM HD422 memory shoulder camcorder. The camera combines the performance quality of the PDW-700 with the operational flexibility of recording to solid state memory.



Sony “35mm World” Vision update

Sony is reinforcing its 35mm acquisition line-up with new developments, including new features to the F35 that will enhance the dynamic range, tone and color gradation of the cameras. Sony has also announced that the SRW-9000PL has started shipping in volume. The vendor is also showcasing an R&D prototype of an affordable 35mm professional camcorder.



Sony Professional LCD Monitors

The latest professional 3D monitors (the LMD-4251TD and the LMD-2451TD) and high-grade HD 2D monitors (LMD 41W series, LMD-2341W and LMD-1541W, as well as the entry level LMD-2110W) use the same reliable technology as ChromaTRU and 10-bit signal processing as standard Sony monitors.



Sony Vegas Pro 10

Vegas Pro 10 includes an array of new features, including: Stereoscopic 3D editing; improved closed captioning; expanded multicam functionality; improved support for DSLR video; track grouping for a more efficient working environment; advanced transport controls for a more intuitive workflow; image stabilization; new video effects plug-in architecture based on the Open Effects Association Standard; GPU accelerated AVC encoding; a wider range of devices supported; more precise control of audio effects and the addition of VU meters and track meters.



Sony quad-layer write-once 127 GB disc for XDCAM

The quad-layer 128 GB disc has more than 2.5 times the capacity of the dual-layer 50 GB disc and 5.5 times the capacity of the single layer 23 GB disc, significantly enhancing the XDCAM system’s potential as an efficient technology option for long-term archiving.



Sony’s souped-up SxS memory card for XDCAM series

The new generation of SxS-1 memory cards have 50 percent faster transfer speed and twice the capacity of previous models.



