IBC Conference Thinks Big



The speakers list for this year's IBC conference reads like a roll call of "Who's Who?" in broadcasting: Sir Michael Lyons, Linda Jensen, Gerhard Zeiler and Mike Darcey are all set to deliver keynote speeches and participate in the first two days of the conference sessions.



It's this year's overriding theme of "challenging mindsets in a modern media landscape" and the conference's ambition to address some of the key commercial, creative and technical issues facing the industry that have attracted such big hitters, according to Michael Lumley, chair of the Conference Committee.



"In recent years the IBC conference has leapt forward as the forum, which gets right to the heart of the key issues in our industry," said Lumley. "It attracts world-class speakers and delegates who recognise that it is the best place to drive forward the debate."



Indeed, the opening session of the conference on Thursday 11 September asks a loaded question, which some of Europe's top names will tackle: "Does public service broadcast have a future?" Sir Michael Lyons, the chairman of the BBC Trust, will outline his take on the future of public service broadcasting. The session also includes keynote addresses by Yoshinori Imai, executive vice president of Japanese national broadcaster NHK, and by Ingrid Deltenre, director general of the European Broadcasting Union.



On Friday 12 September the big broadcasting names continue to roll with Mike Darcey, BSkyB's chief operating officer; Linda Jensen, chief exec of HBO Central Europe; and Gerhard Zeiler, RTL's chief executive officer, all lined up to deliver the keynote "New Routes to Original Funding," a session designed to examine the various funding models on offer to broadcasters — from ad-funded television to premium subscription — which model is the best way to stay afloat in harsh economic climes?



Saturday 13 September is officially sports day at IBC2010 with a keynote scrutinising the past, present and future coverage of the Olympic Games. Manolo Romero, managing director of Olympic Services, will spearhead this session, which will take a look at the history of Olympic broadcasting and the state of technology today, reflecting on the innovative coverage of the Vancouver games earlier this year.



The session will conclude with a look to the future, as Roger Mosey, the BBC head of London 2012, introduces the next batch of innovations in Olympic broadcasting. Romero, who has been involved in every Olympic Games since 1968, is also the recipient of IBC's International Honour for Excellence, the highest award IBC bestows.



Peter Owen, chairman of the IBC Council, which selects the recipient of the IHFE, said Romero "ensures that the boundaries are pushed further at each games, without ever risking the core expectations of each broadcaster."



Another big name in sports, Peter Angell, director of production and programming for Host Broadcast Services (HBS) is also delivering a keynote on Sunday. Conference delegates have a unique opportunity to hear Angell talk frankly about his experiences in shooting and delivering stereo 3D, and a follow-up panel discussion will look at the commercial prospects for 3D sports.



IBC attendees can seek a further steroscopic fix of technology on Sunday 14 September as a two-day 3D-themed strand kicks off. While vendors ply 3D solutions on their stands the session "A comprehensive guide to 3D" offers delegates the chance to step back and take stock of the basics behind the technology — from acquisition through to post.



For those still on the scout for specific 3D tools there is a "What Caught My Eye —What's New in 3D" session on Sunday. Adam Sculthorp, a sterographer with U.K.-based Telegenic, will talk delegates through the enormous range of 3D tools on show this year, highlighting those he thinks are essential for you to see.



