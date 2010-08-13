GlobeCast chooses TSL audio monitor for Champions League soccer

GlobeCast, a provider of content management and delivery services, deployed a professional audio monitor from TSL Professional Product Group for the worldwide distribution of the UEFA Champions League soccer tournament in HD.

The multistandard PAM2-3G16 audio monitor simplifies monitoring of multichannel audio using preset menus and shortcut keys for easy access to critical elements of complex broadcast audio systems. The unit offers user-selectable scales, ballistics, support for a range of standard input/output signals and the ability to intelligently dissect and monitor any multichannel audio signal structure from mixed mono, stereo and 5.1 surround sound feeds.

The PAM2-3G16 also includes Dolby Digital Plus as well as much-anticipated ITU-R BS.1770 loudness measurement capabilities.

The PAM2-3G16 will be on display in TSL's stand at IBC 2010 in Amsterdam next month.