Front Porch Video SAMMA Solo offers easy migration from video to digital files

Front Porch Video is offering broadcasters and production houses SAMMA Solo, a semi-automated videotape-to-digital migration system.

Packaged in a compact, turnkey, single-stream solution, the SAMMA Solo system makes it easy to convert even the largest videotape collections to digital files. With SAMMA Solo, users can simply connect a videotape machine, set the preferred parameters in the migration software, insert a tape and press "go." SAMMA Solo watches over the entire operation automatically, monitoring the process and implementing specified quality standards frame by frame. It converts videotape in real time to as many as four simultaneous digital files including MXF-wrapped JPEG-2000, MPEG-2, QuickTime, H.264 (MPEG-4), Flash, MPEG-1, AVC, Windows Media and Real Media.