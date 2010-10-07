ENPS 7 adapts stories to multiple platforms

At IBC2010, The Associated Press highlighted its ENPS 7 with a new story-centric workflow designed to make it easy to adapt stories to various platforms

New functions include story linking and content sharing that enhance collaboration and help keep everyone up to date on changes and developments.

The ENPS multiplatform editor enables journalists to quickly and easily create stories for output to multiple channels.

With ENPS 7, media attached to a story is output in the correct format to any platform. The Digital Publishing Engine allows journalists to push broadcast, Web and mobile content from one tool.