Dielectric Highlights New DLP Antenna
Dielectric DLP Antenna
At NAB, Dielectric will be promoting three new products, including DLP Antenna, TUL UHF Circularly Polarized Antenna, and 5 kW Tunable Filter.
The DLP Antenna is a low-power product that is built to give broadcasters a low weight and windload system for mobile media transmissions, distributed transmission systems and translators.
The TUL UHF Circularly Polarized Antenna has a 500-watt power rating per panel, and it provides consistent signal strength. It features an ABS radome, 65-degree beam width, and broadband 10-channel bandwidth.
The new 5kW Tunable Filter was created for the use of solid-state medium-power transmitters and is engineered to meet the critical and noncritical 6 MHz standards.
All items are being shown along with additional MobileMedia products, television products and radio products.
Dielectric will be at Booth C2222.
