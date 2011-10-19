Trending

CPC’s Automatic Time Stamp (ATS) reduces time to caption video

CPC’s Automatic Time Stamp (ATS) add-on software reduces the time it takes to closed caption videos by automatically time stamping each caption using the latest speech recognition technology. The time-stamping process is much faster than real-time (15x-30x faster, depending on computer speed).

It operates with CaptionMaker and MacCaption closed captioning software. ATS uses speech recognition to automatically synchronize the transcript with the video.