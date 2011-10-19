CPC’s Automatic Time Stamp (ATS) reduces time to caption video
CPC’s Automatic Time Stamp (ATS) add-on software reduces the time it takes to closed caption videos by automatically time stamping each caption using the latest speech recognition technology. The time-stamping process is much faster than real-time (15x-30x faster, depending on computer speed).
It operates with CaptionMaker and MacCaption closed captioning software. ATS uses speech recognition to automatically synchronize the transcript with the video.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox