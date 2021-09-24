Challenger Pitches Antenna Solutions for C-Band Relocation

ALBION, Mich.—With the December 5, 2021 deadline for the first phase of spectrum clearing approaching quickly, Challenger Communications has announced that it has antenna systems and mounts as well as technical expertise, and installation support available to help Earth station operators affected by C-band relocation.

"The 5G rollout is underway, and as the C-band spectrum clearing deadlines come ever closer, Earth station operators have less time to plan and execute a successful transition," said Gene Sorgi, president at Challenger Communications. "With our long history of providing reliable antenna systems for various projects, we offer both the products and expertise — plus relationships with installers across the country — to help simplify preparation, make installation easier, and ensure uninterrupted service. We recommend preparing ground equipment, including antennas, filters, and LNBs, sooner than later to avoid time and cost issues that will come as demand increases and time runs out."

Available equipment includes Challenger's aluminum Prime Focus antennas with excellent RF gain and have an increased signal-to-noise ratio, which means greater tolerance to changing weather and atmospheric conditions, the company said.

The 3.8-meter and 4.5-meter antennas can be installed by just two people using a ladder. Both antennas in this family consist of contoured, die-formed petals and outboard skirts, all powder-coated, and include stainless steel hardware. These high-gain, receive-only, C/Ku-band dishes are outstanding performers for 4K UHD and HDTV, as well as for headend applications, GOES weather systems, radio broadcasting, and more, Challenger said.

In addition to supplying its 3.8-meter and 4.5-meter Prime Focus satellite antenna systems, the most common solutions for U.S. operations, Challenger offers 6.3-meter and 7.5-meter antennas often required for users situated far away from the geostationary equatorial orbit (GEO), such as Alaska and Hawaii.

Challenger Communications also offers a 3.8-meter-offset antenna for Uplink GEO applications.