Broadcast Pix launches Video Control Center 3.0

Broadcast Pix has introduced its Video Control Center 3.0 software for its Granite and Mica Video Control Centers. The new software features optimized production control on a touch-screen; voice-automation control of switching and graphics; virtual sets that anyone can customize; and automated, dual-channel graphics that include Daktronics scoreboard integration.

New touch-screen friendly joystick and knobs control robotic cameras and picture-in-picture (PiP) box sizing, while new layering controls simplify placing content into key layers and moving them from front to back. There are also new switcher transition controls and enhanced controls for selecting the built-in clip store, animation stories, and Harris or Chyron graphics system.

The new virtual set software enables up to eight cameras to have virtual backgrounds, plus three key layers on top for PiP, titles and animated logos. Up to three PiP boxes on an animated background can each contain a virtual set, and any can be zoomed out to full screen. A simple eyedropper tool is used for chromakey setup.

Additional features include an integrated timer, enhanced Sony camera control to support 12 cameras and 16 presets each, faster clip selection on AJA KiPro recorders, fade-to-black controls, multiple digital clocks, and faster redraw time for customizing the Fluent-View.