Bitcentral targets small stations with scalable content delivery platforms

Bitcentral is launching lower-cost and less featured versions of its file-based Precis and Oasis workflow and content management systems to help small market stations migrate their operations to file-based or HD content delivery.

The company said the new solutions provide stations and individual bureaus with a cost-effective way to upgrade their production systems using technology configured to address their individual storage, redundancy, editing and pricing needs.

Backed by 24/7 technical support, the new packages include software, hardware, installation and training for ingest, encoding, editing, storage and playout of content. The solutions integrate Precis, a workflow solution, and Oasis, a storage and file-sharing platform. The systems are available in several configurations, providing options for newsrooms of all sizes from remote bureaus to midsized markets on a budget. Bitcentral customizes the configuration based on each station’s unique needs and priorities.

Bitcentral’s solutions work with everything from legacy hardware to the latest HD cameras, without the need for transcoding. Metadata is automatically applied by Oasis as a part of an efficient, field-centric workflow. Oasis users have full rights management capabilities for sharing within or beyond the station or ownership group. This reduces production costs, which can be critical for small stations. Together, Precis and Oasis maximize the newscast impact and value of each station's media assets.

The company has secured orders from more than 20 new stations in 2010 for its technology, including new installations for station groups Gannett Broadcasting, Journal Broadcast Group and Raycom Media, as well as independent owners such as McKinnon Broadcasting (KUSI-TV in San Diego, CA) and Mt. Mansfield Television (WCAX in Burlington, VT).