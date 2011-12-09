Australia’s Remote Recorders goes with SSL C200 HD

Remote Recorders, a high-end mixing facility based in Sydney, Australia, recently upgraded its control room with a Solid State Logic C200 HD Digital Production Console. The studio, which features a large, well-equipped control room with associated overdub/vocal booth, mixes live presentations for content providers including iTunes Australia, Abbey Road Live Here Now, and music television channels such as Channel [V], Music Max and the Country Music Channel. The C200 allows the studio to handle all postproduction duties, while delivering a digital version of SSL’s industry standard ergonomic interface.

“The integrated features on the C200 are a lifesaver in terms of workflow efficiency,” said Cameron McCauley, director of Remote Recorders. “We can control our DAW from the desk and offer multiple 5.1 and stereo mixes to our clients. In every way, the C200 helps us to accomplish more in less time, while maintaining the highest quality levels, allowing us to participate in services like instant delivery.”

Remote Recorders has worked with such top acts ranging from Kanye West, Coldplay, and Muse to The Pixies, Chemical Brothers, Moby, Iggy Pop and Blondie, among others. Some other recent projects include live DVD’s for the Powderfinger “Sunsets” tour and the ARIA iTunes countdown for Live Nation.

“Remote Recorders is one of Australia's foremost specialists in live music audio production and post-production for radio, television, DVD and instant delivery,” McCauley said. “We had a very successful run over the years with an SSL 4000 series console, but the time had come where we needed to move into a digital console with more capacity. The C200 gives us the digital console version of Total Recall so recalling the settings of a project is very fast.

“We have the familiar SSL automation and channel layout our engineers have been used to with the 4000, plus we continue to be able to offer SSL’s sonic heritage to our clients. As a bonus, we have a console we can easily upgrade and expand at a later date. The C200 covers all bases for what we do.”