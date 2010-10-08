AP and Vislink improve file-based news workflow in the field

Leveraging the MOS protocol, The Associated Press and Vislink News & Entertainment have successfully tested the AP’s ENPS newsroom computer system software working seamlessly across Vislink’s microwave and Advanced Gateway systems. Together they provide an integrated solution, which enables file-based workflow from the field as if connected directly to the studio local area network (LAN).

Journalists using ENPS in the field can now use bandwidth provided by Vislink to connect directly to ENPS servers at the station’s main location, submit finished stories and simultaneously send live video. Vislink recommends the use of microwave bandwidth. This reduces potential problems with public broadband, which can become clogged in breaking news situations.

Vislink’s Advanced Gateway technology allows journalists in the field to download archive proxies, create and submit finished video wirelessly back to the studio — making the workflow process much more time efficient. The high-speed electronic newsgathering microwave links are used to rapidly submit the files into the studio workflow while studio-based broadcast engineers control of the system and the remote equipment.

The Advanced Gateway system uses wireless data bonding to maximize available download speeds, providing multiple persistent connections maintain the highest level of connectivity available that the broadcasters require.

Vislink News & Entertainment sells Vislink’s three established broadcast product lines: ADVENT satellite uplinks, LINK wireless cameras and MRC fixed and mobile microwave links. It has offices in the UK, USA, Dubai, Singapore and South Africa.