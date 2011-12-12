Africa’s MultiChoice conserves bandwidth with Harmonic compression technology

MultiChoice Africa, a multichannel digital satellite television provider, has selected a full complement of digital video headend solutions from Harmonic to reduce the cost of transmission through more efficient use of satellite bandwidth for MultiChoice’s new Pan-African network. The new DVB-T2-based distribution system is using Harmonic’s Electra HD/SD encoders, ProStream stream processing technology and ProView integrated receiver/decoders (IRDs).

MultiChoice Africa is using the Harmonic Electra 8000 MPEG-4 HD and Electra 5400 MPEG-4 SD encoders to deliver high video quality at low bit rates, and the ProStream 1000 stream-processing platform with DiviTrackIP statistical multiplexing to deliver high-quality services. The operator has also deployed Harmonic ProView 7000 IRDs for content reception at regional towers across the continent, and the NMX Digital Service Manager to monitor and control the complete headend system.