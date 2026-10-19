Fox Advertising Expands Agentic AI Capabilities to Live, Linear

NEW YORK—Fox Advertising says it is adding new partners to its agentic advertising platform, expanding the reach of its platform to live and commercial linear TV.

In June, Fox Advertising announced the industry’s first end-to-end agentic advertising platform, powered by Fox AdStudio, demonstrating that it had built the technology and infrastructure to embed agents across audience planning, media transactions and activation.

Now, Fox Advertising is advancing that foundation with WPP, Omnicom, Horizon Media, Stagwell and Simulmedia executing agentic linear transactions for live campaigns through an evolved agentic infrastructure designed to support broader real-world execution, the company said.

The enhanced infrastructure creates a centralized and secure connection point for partners to interact with Fox AdStudio. A Fox agent routes each partner to its own dedicated, permissioned account, providing direct agent-to-agent connectivity.

The platform now also incorporates an integrated governance engine that monitors agent activity throughout the workflow for compliance and adherence to established protocols. Built-in controls further advance Fox AdStudio’s security-first approach.

The new capabilities also enable a more intelligent linear transaction, according to Fox. When requested inventory is unavailable, the Fox agent can recommend alternative inventory based on the advertiser’s target audience rather than simply removing unavailable inventory from the order. This lays the foundation for more guided agentic transactions over time, with strong guardrails and human oversight remaining essential throughout the process. Fox Advertising and agency teams maintain control over key decisions, the company said.

“From the beginning, our vision for agentic advertising has been to connect the campaign lifecycle and create a more seamless and effective experience for advertisers,” said Jeff Collins, President of Fox Advertising, Marketing and Brand Partnerships. “In June, we demonstrated that we had built the technology and infrastructure to make end-to-end agentic advertising possible. Now, together with our partners, we’re putting those capabilities to work on live campaigns — moving agentic advertising from capability to real-world execution while maintaining the governance and human oversight essential to doing it responsibly.”