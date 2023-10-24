T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G Offering Now Available in 300M U.S. Homes

As carriers race to expand the reach of their 5G offerings, T-Mobile has announced it has achieved its 2023-year-end goal of covering 300 million people in the U.S. with Ultra Capacity 5G (5G UC) months ahead of schedule.

With additional network enhancements made, T-Mobile’s overall 5G footprint has expanded as well. It now covers more than 330 million people or 98% of the population.

The expansion is important for consumers seeking higher capacity mobile networks as well as news operations and other video producers who can now rely on faster 5G networks.

It also puts more pressure on cable operators to increase their broadband speeds to better compete against 5G networks.

“We have been leaders in the 5G era from the start, deploying the largest, fastest, most awarded and most advanced 5G network in the country faster than anyone else,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, president of technology at T-Mobile. “While the other guys are playing catch-up, finally beginning to build out their mid-band 5G networks, we are maintaining our lead and will continue offering customers the best network – paired with the best value – for years to come.”

T-Mobile holds a lead in 5G coverage and speed thanks to a strategy set in motion years ago, the carrier said.

While other U.S. operators focused on millimeter wave technologies at the beginning of the 5G era, the Un-carrier set its sights on a multi-band spectrum strategy using low-band 5G to blanket the country and mid-band 5G (Ultra Capacity) to bring insanely fast speeds to nearly everyone.

T-Mobile claims that currently its Ultra Capacity 5G covers more square miles than the mid-band 5G networks of the other guys combined.