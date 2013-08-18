PlayBox Technology to feature NewsRoomBox at IBC

At IBC2013, PlayBox Technology will feature NewsRoomBox, a next-generation NRCS that is fully integrated with AirBox, TitleBox and Universal Matrix Controller.

NewsRoomBox not only manages the news program for media organizations, but also all data relating to the news before, during and after the news program — including new information for tickers, Teletext, web, mobile, connected TV, OTT, tablets, PC, etc. It is designed to be a complete solution for newsroom management, story creation and studio control. Live and pre-recorded content can be united to create news programs using text, video, audio, photos, news feeds, etc.

Also at IBC, PlayBox Technology will demonstrate ScheduleBox, a scheduling solution suitable for any TV channel supporting multiformat schedules with predefined and repeated blocks as part of the program schema; EdgeBox, for remote TV playout via Internet; AdBox, for remote and local program and advert insertion; and TimeShiftBox, for any time shifts, including +1 hour, +2 hours to +1 week or more.

For more information, visit PlayBox Technology at IBC Stand 8.C30.