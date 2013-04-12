ENCO Systems introduces enCaption3

At the 2013 NAB Show, ENCO Systems introduced the enCaption3, the next generation of its live captioning system.

enCaption3 is a real-time, live automated captioning system that does not require any voice training. The technology features an enhanced speech recognition engine that delivers closed captions in near real time with high accuracy. It is available as a monthly lease and is offered in more than 20 languages.

enCaption3 captions what is spoken, even if the talent goes off script. It allows broadcasters to server their hearing-impaired audience for a fraction of the cost of traditional captioning services and is always available for live and breaking news, weather and events.