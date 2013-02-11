Contemporary Research to feature ATSC+SDI

At the 2013 NAB Show, Contemporary Research will highlight its ATSC+SDI HDTV tuner. The professional HDTV tuner features an onboard HD-SDI port and is controllable via RS-232, IP and IR commands.

Additional features include an onboard web page, which enables remote web control; a new menu-driven display designed to simplify set-up; and a new compact enclosure that allows mounting of two tuners in a single rack space. The ATSC+SDI is field-updatable via USB.

Having a built-in HD-SDI port offers several advantages over HDMI to SDI interfaces:

• 708 captioning data is included in the stream. (HDMI does not pass captioning data.)

• Audio can be set to AES stereo or AC3, regardless of channel audio.

• An internal scaler locks SDI output to a fixed standard: 1080i, 720p or 480i.

The ATSC+SDI can receive both analog and digital channels in ATSC, NTSC and clear QAM formats. Using an optional RF switcher, the tuner can switch between antenna and cable feeds.

For more information, visit Contemporary Research at NAB booth SU11902.