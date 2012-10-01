AJA unveils Version 2.0 software for FS2 dual-channel frame sync

AJA Video Systems announced Version 2.0 software for the FS2 compact 1RU dual-channel universal frame synchronizer and format converter at IBC2012.

The new upgrade adds a DVI signal scaler with region of interest (ROI) position parameters. This feature enables the user to crop from the DVI-D signal source — for example, a webpage viewed on a computer desktop — and scale it in real-time via a live signal output on the FS2 to standard broadcast HD via 3G/HD-SDI, fiber or HDMI.

The Version 2.0 software supports non-broadcast digital input formats for use with the FS2's HDMI input. This allows single-link DVI-D inputs from computer systems to be fed into the FS2 and converted to broadcast signals for use throughout a production or facility.

The FS2 Version 2 software will be available as a free download at www.aja.com.