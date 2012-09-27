Timecode Buddy garners IABM Peter Wayne Award

The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM) announced Sept. 9 during IBC2012 that Timecode Buddy from Timecode Systems has been judged the top entry for the 2012 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation, earning the IABM Peter Wayne Award, as well as an IABM Award for Excellence.

Timecode Buddy: wifi master is a timecode and TV sync generator and multichannel ISM band RF timecode transceiver with additional Wi-Fi features.

Each of the four other finalists — Canon, Civolution, Glensound Electronics and Sony — have earned an IABM Award for Excellence. All awards were presented at the IABM's awards reception on Saturday, Sept. 8.

"The Timecode Buddy is an elegant solution to a real-world problem experienced daily by users around the world," said IABM director general Peter White. "All five of the winning products demonstrate the creativity and ingenuity with which technology suppliers are meeting the challenges of a rapidly changing industry, and every year we remain amazed by the continued level of innovation that we see."

The IABM awards program is open to all global manufacturers and suppliers. It recognizes products that offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the broadcast supply industry. All judges on the international panel are independent and are not affiliated with a vendor company or similar operation. In addition to selecting five winners of the IABM Award for Excellence, the panel selects from these one overall winner. The top award is named in memory of Peter Wayne, a highly respected industry figure who, through his career and participation in many groups including the IABM, made outstanding contributions to broadcasting.