ASL Intercom to roll out new two-channel speaker station

ASL Intercom will showcase its new two-channel Tabletop speaker station, which can be rack-mounted as an option, at IBC2012.



All ASL Digital Tabletop Speaker Stations provide a smartly styled, 3U angled surface-mount cabinet. With five different tabletop versions available, system designers can select units that fully serve all communication needs at each location while also maximizing overall cost efficiency.



The company also will unveil the PS 6379 Mk2 six-channel Master Speaker Station, offering full duplex communication with analog remote stations. Two of those channels can be programmed to be IFB channels.

See ASL Intercom at IBC2012 Stand 8.B31.