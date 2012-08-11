Anton/Bauer to feature new QRC-CA940 Gold Mount solution

Anton/Bauer will debut several portable power solutions at IBC2012, including its QRC-CA940 Gold Mount solution for the new Canon EOS C300 and C500 digital cinema cameras.

The QRC-CA940 provides 7.2V of power to the camera via a DC connector and 14.4V on three PowerTap connectors to power multiple accessories.

The company also will make the debut of its new AB-HDRF System, a compact 5.8GHz COFDM RF system that can transmit a robust HD signal over great distances, powered by Anton/Bauer batteries. The company also will have a new battery and other Gold Mount solutions on display.

See Anton/Bauer at IBC2012 Stand 11.E55.