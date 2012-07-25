Pixel Power to highlight Gallium scheduling, asset management, automation

Pixel Power will make the international launch of its Gallium integrated scheduling, asset management and automation system at IBC2012.

Gallium is an integrated, sophisticated and scalable scheduling, asset management and automation system. It provides automated control of Pixel Power’s transmission devices for graphics or complete channel playout, including ChannelMaster.

With the ability to manage multiformat content delivery, Gallium maximizes sharing across multiple channels, reducing workload and resource requirements while enhancing delivery and consistency with a single operator.

At IBC2012, Pixel Power also will highlight its Clarity broadcast graphics creation, management and playout system. The company will display new features that enhance Clarity graphics, including the creation of real-time 3-D graphics for news and sports, social TV audience interaction and workflow improvements, such as automatic up-/downscaling of SD and HD content prior to playout.

