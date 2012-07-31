Digital TV Labs to feature HbbTV Ligada Validator

Digital TV Labs will highlight its recently launched HbbTV Ligada Validator, a Web-based HbbTV application testing tool that tackles conformance, at IBC2012.

Ligada Validator is a static analysis product that ensures TV-targeted applications using HbbTV extensions are correctly structured and do not use HTML features that are unsupported on connected TV platforms.

With many organizations now actively developing HbbTV applications, ensuring conformance to the new specification with standard Web tools designed for non-TV platforms is difficult to achieve. Validator solves that issue.

Digital TV Labs also will highlight the latest version of its HbbTV test harness and test suite, Ligada iSuite. Recognizing the myriad of wider conformance issues facing TV operators deploying into a horizontal receiver market, Digital TV Labs has expanded Ligada iSuite to include an HbbTV v1.5 test suite and OIPF and multiple DRM test cases.

