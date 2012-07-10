Jampro Antennas Upgrades 350 FM Signals for Radiorama in Mexico

Sacramento, CA - Jampro Antennas, Inc. — a world leader in the manufacture and design of radio frequency components and antennas for radio and television transmission — today announced the successful installation and commissioning of FM radio antennas covering 350 separate broadcast frequencies for Radiorama, one of the oldest and most established radio networks in México. The group has stations throughout the country offering entertainment, news and 100% Mexican music.

The turnkey system consisted of Jampro models JCPB (Broadband), JSWB (Super Wideband, high power) and JMPC (medium power) side-mounted FM antennas, rigid transmission line, patch panels, and Starpoint combiners. On-site commissioning was performed by company technicians. Of the systems provided only 32 single frequency antennas were supplied. All others were either 2 or 3 frequency sidemounted systems, with at frequency separation of as much as 18 MHz.

"We were gratified and proud that Radiorama, a long time customer of over 20 years, selected us for this significant project,” said Alex Perchevitch, president of Jampro. "Radio is a key source of information and entertainment throughout México, and we are proud to enhance Radiorama’s coverage and FM signal strength by upgrading the quality and reach of Radiorama's broadcasts."

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. For additional JAMPRO information, please visit: www.jampro.com.

###

Jampro contact: Sonia Del Castillo

916-383-1177 • Sonia@jampro.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener • 845-512-8283

harriet@desertmooncomm.com