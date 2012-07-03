PBS Guam Installs Myers ProTrack TV

Northampton, MA – Myers Information Systems – a long-standing developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software – today announced a successful installation of the Company's flagship ProTrack TV suite at KGTF, a PBS affiliate serving the U.S. Territory of Guam. The station, on-air since 1970, made the leap from manual, paper-centric scheduling and asset management to a software-based system that's fully BXF integrated with on-air automation.

"We're a small station, far away – both in distance and time zones – from everyday technical support, so we took the time to thoroughly research and evaluate alternatives before choosing our traffic and automation companies," said general manager Cathy Gogue. "Because Myers understands PBS, they were able to scale ProTrack to suit our staff, workflow and budget. The Myers team went 'above and beyond' in coordinating with vendors to ensure the new hardware and software would work together; their on-site engineer checked everything out, conducted hands-on training and patiently answered numerous questions. Traffic is adjusting to the new workflow and Master Control has more time now to monitor the on-air product – viewers have noticed and commented on our improved quality."

"We're extremely pleased to welcome PBS Guam to our steadily growing family of satisfied ProTrack users," said Crist Myers, company CEO and president. "Every station's circumstances and needs are unique, even among PBS affiliates; we strive to make our software compatible with the facility's workflow, not the other way around."

Myers' highly regarded flagship suite, ProTrack, is available in both radio and television editions. It offers comprehensive scheduling and business management for individual, multichannel and multi-station facilities. Actively used by more than 226 media outlets, supporting more than 1,300 channels, ProTrack provides a high-level of structure and scalability, without sacrificing flexibility, for today's rapidly evolving media environments.

ABOUT MYERS INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been developing broadcast management software since 1989. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

ABOUT PBS Guam

PBS Guam provides the people of Guam with quality educational and cultural programming to entertain, as well as offer important information about the surrounding world. The station provides alternatives to current commercial television, educational assistance to local classrooms, and strives to serve both majority and minority interests. For further information, please visit: www.pbsguam.org

###

Myers Information Systems contact: Crist Myers

+1-413-585-9820 / sales@myersinfosys.com

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com