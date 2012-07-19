Outside Broadcast Companies Throughout Europe Rely on Calrec for Covering Summer Games

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- July 18, 2012 -- Calrec today announced it will have more than 30 consoles in use at U.K. outside broadcast events during the summer games. All the major players in European outside broadcast production will roll out their trucks to cover a variety of international sports, including tennis, boxing, swimming, and athletics.

"This summer will be an exciting time for the U.K. OB industry. With a packed sporting schedule, it will be all hands on deck over the coming months, which in turn means that Calrec's desks will be in abundance, too," said Henry Goodman, head of sales and marketing at Calrec. "It is a credit to our company to be selected on such a great scale for the sporting pinnacle of the year. We attribute our market-leading position to our reputation for reliable, groundbreaking products and our second-to-none support."

Calrec consoles will be well-represented throughout OB trucks, including trucks covering tennis at Wimbledon; equestrian at Greenwich; boxing at Excel; rowing at Dorney; mountain biking at Hadden; football at Wembley, Hampden Park, and St James' Park; athletics and road cycling on The Mall and at Hampton Court; triathlon and marathon swimming at Hyde Park; and various coverage of ceremonies and other athletics at Olympic Stadium and elsewhere.

In addition to the European OB companies, Russian broadcaster NTV+ will rely on its three brand-new Artemis Light consoles. Calrec has also rented 12 additional consoles to other broadcasters.

