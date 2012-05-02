Genelec features BroadcastPak space-saving 5.1 monitoring solution

Genelec featured its BroadcastPak consisting of five 8030A bi-amplified monitors and a 7050B active subwoofer at the 2012 NAB Show.

The BroadcastPak offers a space-saving 5.1 monitoring solution that is well suited for multichannel editing rooms, mobile recording trucks and other mixing environments where space may be at a premium.

The 8030A, a compact bi-amplified nearfield monitor system, is well suited for broadcast mix, project and home studios, workstations, installations and surround sound monitoring. The MDE (Minimum Diffraction Enclosure) aluminum die-cast enclosure has rounded edges and a gently curved front and sides to achieve a smooth frequency response and superb imaging qualities with minimized cabinet edge diffraction. The 8030A also features the Genelec Directivity Control Waveguide (DCW).

The Genelec 7050B LSE subwoofer extends the LF response down to 25Hz with bass articulation.