Audio-Technica Holds Presentations by Industry Veterans at NAB

— Broadcast audio veteran Dr. Fred Ginsburg, TV audio engineer Robert Bigelow and Audio-Technica’s Steve Savanyu will impart practical information on broadcast recording and microphone techniques —

STOW, OH, March 26, 2012 — This year at NAB, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (April 16-18, 2012), A-T’s booth C3010 will host five 30-minute audio instructional sessions throughout the day.

Dr. Fred Ginsburg, renowned industry veteran and specialist in production sound recording for motion pictures and video, will conduct two sessions each day. The first session will focus on microphone techniques and applications used for episodic television with a focus on multi-track recording, and the second session will be about techniques for rigging and attaching lavalier microphones to actors for film and video production.

Robert Bigelow, audio engineer for HBO’s Tremé will also present two sessions. First he will share his experiences of recording live music for broadcast on Tremé, and later provide a better understanding of Mid-Side stereo recording.

Steve Savanyu, Audio-Technica Director of Educational Services, will offer instructions on selecting and using microphones with DSLR cameras, including single- vs. dual-system recording.

These Audio-Technica instructional sessions will be held in NAB booth C3010 all three days (April 16-18, 2012) as follows:

10:00am—10:30am

Microphone Techniques for Episodic Television and Features, by Dr. Fred Ginsburg

Microphone techniques and applications used for television with a focus on multitrack recording.

11:00am—11:30am

Microphone Techniques for Digital SLR (single lens reflex) Cameras, by Steve Savanyu

Selecting and using microphones with DSLR cameras, including single vs. dual system recording.

1:30pm—2:00pm

Rigging Lavaliers and Wireless Microphones for Film and Video Production, by Dr. Fred Ginsburg

Techniques for rigging and attaching lavalier microphones to actors.

2:30pm—3:00pm

Recording Live Music for Broadcast, by Robert Bigelow

Robert Bigelow, audio engineer for HBO’s Tremé, shares his experience.

3:30pm—4:00pm

Mid-Side/Stereo Miking Demystified, by Robert Bigelow

Get a better understanding of Mid-Side stereo recording.

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.