Myers Enables Metadata Delivery For PBS Channel In The United Kingdom

Northampton, MA – Myers Information Systems – a leading developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software – today announced the successful implementation of a metadata delivery platform that will enable the airing of PBS content to audiences internationally. The platform was developed for PBS Distribution (PBSd), a joint venture of PBS and WGBH, Boston's prolific public television outlet, with international rights to a significant library of public television titles. Myers will supply metadata for the programs identified by PBSd, enabling the new PBS UK service to populate its traffic and scheduling system.

"Myers' long-standing commitment to PBS, coupled with an in-depth understanding of our operations, made the company an ideal trusted partner for this unique outreach project," said Tom Koch, vice president of PBS Distribution. "We look forward to a successful collaboration with the Myers team as we extend our programming to new audiences overseas."

"As this project demonstrates, the 'information systems' part of our company name grows increasingly relevant – we're engaged in much more than traffic & billing solutions," said Crist Myers, company CEO and president. "PBSd presented us with an exceptional opportunity to contribute our expertise to this project and help them extend the reach of PBS programming internationally. I strongly believe in the mission and values that PBS promotes and it brings me great pleasure to know that Myers Information Systems is playing a small, albeit important, role in helping to launch this exciting new venture."

Myers' highly regarded flagship suite, ProTrack, is available in both radio and television editions. It offers comprehensive scheduling and business management for individual, multichannel and multi-station facilities. Actively used by more than 226 media outlets, supporting more than 1,300 channels, ProTrack provides a high-level of structure and scalability, without sacrificing flexibility, for today's rapidly evolving media environments.

ABOUT MYERS INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been developing broadcast management software since 1989. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

ABOUT PBS DISTRIBUTION

PBS Distribution is the leading media distributor for the public television community. Jointly owned by PBS and WGBH, PBS Distribution extends the reach of public television programs beyond broadcast while generating revenue for the public television system and our production partners. PBS Distribution offers a diverse range of programming to our customers, including award-winning documentaries, dramas, and popular children's programming. As a multi-channel distributor, PBS Distribution pursues wholesale/retail sales, consumer and educational sales through catalogs and online shops, and international broadcast and video sales. PBS distribution is also a leader in offering programming through digital platforms including the Internet, mobile, and web connected television. For further information, please visit: www.pbsinternational.org

