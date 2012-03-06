DFT to unveil FLEXXITY post software for Mac, Linux

DFT Digital Film Technology will introduce FLEXXITY for Mac with additional support for Linus workflows at the 2012 NAB Show.

FLEXXITY (V1.5) for Mac provides the post software tools for dailies, playout and archive applications for facilities with an existing Apple infrastructure.

Whether working with film or digital, on-set dailies, post dailies, playout and mastering, or archive workflows, FLEXXITY offers a specialized software suite that aggregates a number of key functions in one software interface. FLEXXITY helps facilities maximize their value and delivery of content by streamlining audio ingest, image ingest, audio-video synchronization, metadata logging, grading and playout/file generation.

FLEXXITY Version 1.5 includes:

• Support for Mac (Mac Pro, iMac) and Linux.

• Native ProRes handling and transcoding. ProRes files can be dropped directly onto the FLEXXITY timeline, synchronized, edited and color graded, and delivered as a large variety of output formats.

• Advanced Dynamic Processing thread handling, allowing faster transcoding of multiformat timelines into multiple file formats.

See DFT Digital Film Technology at 2012 NAB Show booth C11145.