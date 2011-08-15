LYNX Technik to Debut yellobrik Serial RS232/422/485 Plus GPI Fiber Transceivers at IBC 2011

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces is expanding its yellobrik series with the launch of Serial / GPI Fiber Transceivers at IBC 2011 stand 8.E24. Two models are available; ODT 1510 (up to 10 Km) and ODT 1540 (up to 40 Km).

These multi-functional modules allow both serial data communications and GPI I/O to be extended over the same fiber link. They enable broadcast and production facilities to migrate a variety of signal types onto fiber utilizing a single set of modules. Place a module locally and another one remotely for a transceiver solution that transmits and extends RS232, RS422, and RS485 data signals plus two general purpose interface I/O over fiber.

The yellobrik transceivers support mixing and matching of serial port connectivity; simply set the integrated dip switch on the local and remote modules to your specified incoming and outgoing serial requirements (RS232 or RS422/485).

The ODT 1510 yellobrik extends data transmission up to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), and the ODT 1540 supports transmission distances up to 40 kilometers (24.8 miles). The ODT 1540 model is also CWDM compatible with 18 wavelengths selections for multiplexed fiber installations.

These modules offer significant space and cost savings, provide maximum quality and reliability and help simplify fiber requirements. As with all yellobriks, these modules are plug-and-play, require no software to operate and all instructions and are printed directly on the module.

The yellobrik Serial / GPI Fiber Transceivers will be on display at IBC 2011 stand 8.E24.