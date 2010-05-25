Pilat Media Expands U.S. Operations With New York Office

NEW YORK -- May 25, 2010 -- Pilat Media, the leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced the opening of its U.S. East Coast headquarters in New York City. The new office, located at 540 Madison Ave. in midtown Manhattan, reflects Pilat Media's growing U.S. presence and expanding customer base for its flagship product, the award- winning IBMS (Integrated Broadcast Management System).

"New York has long been recognized as the center of gravity for the East Coast media business. Increasing IBMS sales to major media players and broadcasting companies in this region and throughout North America has been the primary driver for us to add a second office in the U.S.," said Avi Engel, CEO of Pilat Media. "Not only will we be able to serve these customers more effectively, we will have a base of operations with which to continue expanding our market share, and work comfortably with our European offices."

While the new office will officially open for business June 1, Pilat Media will hold a reception at the New York City office on Thursday, June 10, at 5:00 p.m. The event will be attended by Avi Engel and other key Pilat Media staff.

In addition to New York, Pilat Media maintains a customer service center in Denver that supports IBMS users in the western U.S. With corporate headquarters in London, the company has a global presence with offices strategically located in Australia, the Netherlands, and Israel.

To attend the Pilat Media NY Office Grand Opening, please RSVP to mswack@pilatmedia.com.

For more information about Pilat Media and the complete IBMS product family, visit www.pilatmedia.com.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multi-platform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including FOX, AT&T, CTV, Virgin Media, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, Network Ten, TVNZ, Southern Cross, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

